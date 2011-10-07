Video: Band of 8- to 10-Year-Olds Cover Metallica, Guns N' Roses

These videos have been everywhere the past few days, so we couldn't help but bring them to you as well. A band of children -- ages ranging from 8 to 10, and dubbed the Mini Band -- have made quick names for themselves, playing covers of songs like "Enter Sandman" and "Sweet Child O' Mine."

Did I mention they were 8?

As a sidebar, these kids must have incredibly cool parents. I'm a grown man and I still get crap from my mother for liking Guns N' Roses, all because somebody in the band said a swear word on TV a number of years ago.