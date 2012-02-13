Video: The Beach Boys Perform "Good Vibrations" at Grammy Awards

Another highlight from last night's 54th Grammy Awards show on CBS was a performance by The Beach Boys -- Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston and David Marks -- who sang their 1966 hit "Good Vibrations."

And it was actually pretty good.

The band's sound was bolstered by the addition of several backing musicians, perhaps a small taste of what their 50-date 2012 tour will be like.

Also on stage with The Beach Boys were members of Maroon 5 (That's Adam Levine pictured with Mike Love, above) and Foster the People.

The tour is in celebration of the band's 50th anniversary, and a new studio album is in the works. As we reported in December, several new songs have already been recorded, and more tracks are still in the hopper. The as-yet-untitled album, the first to feature all of the band’s surviving original members in decades, is being produced by Wilson and executive produced by Love.

The band and Capitol/EMI also have teamed up for a reissue campaign that will spotlight the band’s entire catalog, with new commemorative releases planned, including a new best-of collection and a box set.

