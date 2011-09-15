Video: The Big Four Play "Overkill" by Motorhead at Yankee Stadium Show

As is now customary, last night's Big Four show at Yankee Stadium featured a "jam" with members of all four bands -- Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and Anthrax -- taking the stage to perform a classic song. Usually, the track has been Diamond Head's "Am I Evil?," but last night, the bands played a song they had never before played together: Motorhead's "Overkill."

You can check out fan-filmed footage of the performance below.

In case you missed all the action last night, or just want to relive it, be sure to check out my live blog from the show right here.

And just in case you hadn't heard, members of all four bands are also featured on the cover of the November issue of Guitar World, which you can pick up at our online store.