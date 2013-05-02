Video: Black Sabbath Perform New Song, "Loner," in Australia

Black Sabbath whipped out another new song during a recent show in Australia. The song, "Loner," can be heard — and seen (sort of) — below, courtesy of some fan-filled video.

"Methademic" is track 3 on the band's upcoming new album, 13, which will be released June 11 via Vertigo/Universal Records.

Don't forget to check out three more songs from 13:

• "End of the Beginning," which the band performed in Auckland, New Zealand, last week. The studio version of this song will be premiered May 15 on the season finale of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

• "Methademic," which the band has been performing in Australia.

• And, of course, the studio version of the album's first single, "God Is Dead?," which you can check out here.

Stay tuned for more Black Sabbath updates!