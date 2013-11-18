Video: Black Sabbath Release "Paranoid" Performance Clip from 'Live...Gathered in Their Masses' DVD

Black Sabbath have released a new trailer for their upcoming DVD, Live...Gathered in Their Masses, which will be available November 26.

This time, the trailer is 46 seconds' worth of "Paranoid." Be sure to check it out below and tell us what you think in the comments or on Facebook.

The DVD was recorded at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, April 29 and May 1 while the band were touring behind their successful 2013 album, 13.

The DVD — the track list for which you can check out below — will be released in standard, Blu-ray, Blu-ray/CD and DVD/CD formats. A 2DVD/single-CD deluxe box set will contain bonus live material, a poster, signed set list, photo booklet, guitar picks and a replica show ticket. It's available now for pre-order at BlackSabbath.com.

Live… Gathered In Their Masses DVD and Blu-ray tracklist: