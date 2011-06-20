Video: Black Veil Brides' Singer Breaks 3 Ribs After Fall During Show

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Six suffered three shattered ribs after falling from a 15-foot-high balcony during a show in Hollywood, California, this past weekend. The singer attempted to jump from a balcony, but instead of reaching the stage safely, he collided with a wall. Fan-filmed footage of the incident can be seen below.

Andy posted to his Twitter account after the show, assuring fans he was battered but alright, saying, "Thank you, Hollywood for singing with me. Jumped from the balcony and shattered 3 ribs on my left side. I will keep everyone updated when I know more."

There is no word yet on whether or not the incident will lead to the band cancelling future tour dates.

Black Veil Brides released Set The World On Fire last week, June 14.