Video: Blind Guardian Answer Fan Questions in First Episode of 'Guardian TV'

German power metal veterans have just introduced a new regular video series titled "Guardian TV." The series will see the band answer questions from fans, and you can check out the first episode below.

2012 marks the 25th anniversary of Blind Guardian and will see the release of Memories Of A Time To Come, a career-retrospective featuring tracks as far back as the band's demos under the name Lucifer's Heritage.

In an official statement, the band said: "With the exception of 'Sacred Worlds', all songs on 'Memories of a Time to Come' have been remixed while 'The Bard's Song - The Hobbit', 'Valhalla' as well as 'And Then There Was Silence' have been re-recorded.

"This album contains some very pleasant surprises for the die-hard BLIND GUARDIAN fan and delivers a perfect image of our musical spirit to those who are not, or just loosely, familiar with the band. 'Memories Of A Time To Come' precisely defines our progression and the long-standing dedication to our music. We are proud to present an album that will take the listener on a musical voyage. This year's Christmas will be in January!"

Memories Of A Time To Come will be released on January 20 via Virgin/EMI.