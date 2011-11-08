Video: Bring Me The Horizon Guitarist Fights Audience Member at Helsinki Show

Bring Me The Horizon have had a rough tour opening up for Machine Head. First, their singer was attacked on stage last month at a show in Salt Lake City, and now it seems their guitarist has a broken hand after getting into an altercation with an audience member last night.

According to most reports, the band were being heckled by fans when guitarist Jona Weinhofen lost his cool and jumped into the crowd to fight an audience member. Singer Oliver "Oli" Syke followed his guitarist into the crowd and the band's set was cut short.

Weinhofen ended up with a broken hand for his trouble, as revealed on his Twitter account, but will apparently continue the tour, Tweeting: "Gonna attempt to gig tonight playing with only 2 fingers on a broken hand."