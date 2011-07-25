Video: Children of Bodom Perform "Blooddrunk" at Heavy T.O. Festival

Pro-quality footage of Finnish heavy metal band Children of Bodom performing their song "Blooddrunk" at the Heavy T.O. festival at Downsview Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada has been posted online, and can be seen below.

"Blooddrunk" comes from Children of Bodom's 2008 album of the same name. The band's latest album, Relentless Reckless Forever was released earlier this year.

On playing Canada, C.O.B. keyboardist Janne Wirman really told Metal-Rules, "We really love Canada. And talking about statistics, Canada has become our second biggest market after Finland. It used to be Japan, but now it’s Canada."