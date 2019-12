Uh oh. Looks like there's trouble in Paradise City.

We haven't brought you a good WTF in a while -- well, besides anything Courtney Love said -- so I thought I'd share this video of a guitarist in a hair metal cover band having a bit of a change of heart with regards to his career path. In other words, he's going solo!

And just before they played "You Give Love a Bad Name," too. Rats!