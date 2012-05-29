Video: David Lee Roth Interviews Eddie and Alex Van Halen, Part 5

Here's yet another clip from David Lee Roth's long chat with Eddie and Alex Van Halen.

This clip features the guys swapping stories about their first records, the important of swing and why "if you don't learn your history, you're doomed to be a baby forever."

Van Halen are currently on the road in support of their latest album, A Different Kind of Truth (buy on itunes.)

The band will be taking a break from the tour starting in late June, before heading right back out on the road.

