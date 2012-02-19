Video: David Lee Roth on the Meaning Behind "Stay Frosty"

While Van Halen's new album, A Different Kind of Truth, maybe be remembered for having some of the heaviest tracks in the band's catalog, there's one mostly acoustic number on the album that has proved surprisingly infectious: "Stay Frosty."

In a new video, David Lee Roth sits down to reveal the origins behind the song, which has roots in Roth's early family life. Watch below to get the full skinny on "Stay Frosty."

Van Halen kicked off their North American tour in support of A Different Kind of Truth last night in Louisville, Kentucky.

Song by Song: Stay Frosty from Van Halen on Vimeo.