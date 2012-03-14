Video: David Lee Roth Stops Van Halen Show, Scolds Fans for Fighting

Last night during Van Halen's show in Manchester, New Hampshire, David Lee Roth noticed some fans in the crowd getting a bit violent and decided he needed to lay down the law.

The singer stopped the band in the middle of "(Oh) Pretty Woman," yelling "Knock off the fucking fighting! Fuck you!"

He continued: "What do you think this is, a fucking mosh pit? You've got all the best-looking women on the fucking East Coast here and all you can fucking think of is fucking fighting?"

Fortunately, someone was rolling a camera when it happened, and you can check out the incident in the below video.

Thanks to Blabbermouth.net.