Video: Decapitated Survive Plane Crash in Poland

It was all over the news yesterday that a Boeing 767 was forced to undergo an emergency landing at a Warsaw airport when its landing gear failed to deploy.

All 230 passengers on board the flight were safe, and it didn't seem like something to report on Guitar World until Metal Underground broke the news this morning that Polish death metal band Decapitated were on board the plane.

As anyone who knows the story of Decapitated is well aware, the band have dealt with their share of tragedy in recent years, so we join the rest of the music community in expressing how glad we are that Decapitated and everyone else on board the plane is fine.