Def Leppard were on hand for this year's Download Festival, which took place June 10-12 at Donington Park in Leicestershire, England. Pro-shot footage of the band performing their classic song "Rocket" can be seen below.

Due to the recent passing of singer Joe Elliot's father, the band are currently rescheduling several tour dates.

You can keep an eye on changes to the band's touring schedule at their website.