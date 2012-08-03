Video Demo: Electro-Harmonix Tone Tattoo Multi-Effects Pedal

This is just in from the guys at Electro-Harmonix in New York. It's a demo of the company's new all-analog multi-effects pedal, the Tone Tattoo.

From EHX:

"This pedal is comprised of three of our most popular pedals, the Metal Muff distortion, Neo Clone chorus and Memory Toy delay. All of the circuits are analog and all fit into an XO enclosure that's is the size of the Metal Muff, so it has tons of tone for such a small footprint."

The video below is a simple rundown of the basic tones achievable with the Tone Tattoo.

For more about this pedal, head to ehx.com.