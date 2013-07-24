Video: Dream Theater Release Latest In-Studio Update, Call New Album "Our Strongest Work to Date"

Dream Theater have posted another behind-the-scenes, in-the-studio video, giving fans some new details about the band's upcoming album.

"We feel like this album is our strongest work to date," says John Petrucci as the video kicks off. "There is an instrumental on the album. We haven't had a stand-alone instrumental in a long time. We try to keep the album interesting as far as the way songs flow into one another [goes]."

Petrucci also said the album will feature a central, 20-minute piece. "We haven't had a piece like that in a while and that is definitely the centerpiece of the album," he added.

The album, dubbed Dream Theater, will be released September 24 via Roadrunner Records. The band will kick off a European tour in early 2014, followed by a US tour in March.

Check out all three "in the studio" videos by the band: