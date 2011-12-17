Video: Duff McKagan Joins Guns N' Roses On Stage for "You Could Be Mine"

When it was announced that Duff McKagan's Loaded would open two shows for the new incarnation of Guns N' Roses, it seemed almost a given that Duff would take the opportunity to join his old band for a song or two.

Last night was the first of the two shows, this one in McKagan's hometown of Seattle, Washington, and as many predicted, Duff joined his longtime band for a rendition of "You Could Be Mine," even performing backing vocals. You can check out fan-filmed footage from the performance below.

Guns N' Roses will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April of next year.