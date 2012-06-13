Video: Eddie and Wolfgang Van Halen Talk About Playing Music Together

In a new video feature from USA Today, Eddie Van Halen and his son Wolfgang sat down to discuss their musical bond, the best musical advice they've ever received and more. Watch the full interview below.

Van Halen are on the road in support of their latest album, A Different Kind of Truth, which debuted a No. 2 on the Billboard charts upon its release in February.

And for the real story behind Van Halen's new album, new tour and their ascent back to the top of the rock and roll heap, stay tuned for a massive cover story in the upcoming August issue of Guitar World, which hits newsstands in the coming weeks! In the meantime, check out the cover below.