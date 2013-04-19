Video: Foo Fighters Perform "Overture" from Rush's '2112' at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Last night, Rush were among the inductees at the occasionally unruly 28th Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony at Los Angeles' Nokia Theatre.

"Rock and roll has forever been ensconced in mystery," said Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl during his induction speech for Rush.

"But there's one mystery that surely eclipses them all: When the fuck did Rush become cool? ... Their legacy is that of a band that stayed true to themselves no matter how uncool they seemed to anyone. Rush have always been cool! Consider this mystery solved and it's our honor to finally induct Rush into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame."

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins and Grohl then appeared on a darkened stage dressed in vintage '70s-era Rush kimonos and performed the "Overture" from Rush's classic 2112 album. They were then joined on stage by the real Rush — Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart — who played spirited versions of "Tom Sawyer" and "The Spirit of Radio."

You can check out some fan-filmed footage of Foo Fighters covering Rush below. Stay tuned for more videos from the event!

Other inductees included Heart, Lou Adler, Donna Summer, Quincy Jones, Randy Newman and the late blues legend Albert King, who was honored by Gary Clark Jr. and John Mayer.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air May 18 on HBO.