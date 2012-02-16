Video: Gary Clark Jr. Performs Live at Portland Radio Station

Earlier this week, Austin's Gary Clark Jr., one of the bright lights of the modern blues scene, performed live at the Bing Lounge at 101.9 KINK.FM in Portland, Oregon.

You can check out four performances from that show in the videos below. The songs performed include "When My Train Comes In" and "Don't Owe You a Thang."

In other Clark news, the guitarist -- who is featured in the new March 2012 issue of GW -- is scheduled to perform at the White House on Tuesday, February 21, as part of the "In Performance at the White House: Red, White and Blues" event.

The show, which will be hosted by the President and Michelle Obama, will feature Clark, Mick Jagger, B.B. King and others. The TV special is part of PBS' “In Performance at the White House” series and will premiere Monday, February 27 at 9 p.m. EST on PBS.

Also, as we recently reported, Clark will be performing at this year's Bonnaroo Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, in June.

Once again, here's Clark performing this week at the Bing Lounge: