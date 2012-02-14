The Beach Boys, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers Announced for Bonnaroo 2012

The lineup for the 2012 edition of Bonnaroo has been announced and will feature the reunited Beach Boys, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Phish, Radiohead, Alice Cooper and more.
You can see the full list of confirmed acts below.
Bonnaroo will take place June 7 to 10 at its usual location, a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee. Tickets go on sale February 18.
You can get more info on this year's show at bonnaroo.com.
2012 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival Confirmed Artists:
- Radiohead
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Phish
- The Beach Boys (Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston, David Marks)
- Bon Iver
- The Avett Brothers
- The Shins
- Foster The People
- Skrillex
- Aziz Ansari
- Dispatch
- Feist
- The Roots
- Alice Cooper
- SuperJam
- Black Star
- The Word featuring John Medeski, Robert Randolph and North Mississippi Allstars
- Ludacris
- Ben Folds Five
- Flogging Molly
- Spectrum Road featuring Cindy Blackman Santana, Jack Bruce, John Medeski, and Vernon Reid
- Mac Miller
- Childish Gambino
- Major Lazer
- tUnE-yArDs
- Afrocubism
- Flying Lotus
- Umphrey's McGee
- Little Dragon
- St. Vincent
- City and Colour
- The Civil Wars
- Young The Giant
- Two Door Cinema Club
- Punch Brothers
- NEEDTOBREATHE
- Fitz & The Tantrums
- Bad Brains
- Yelawolf
- Dawes
- Battles
- Danny Brown
- The Black Lips
- SBTRKT
- Phantogram
- Kendrick Lamar
- Charles Bradley and his Extraordinaires
- The Kooks
- The Joy Formidable
- The Antlers
- Kathleen Edwards
- Mimosa
- Kurt Vile & The Violators
- Alabama Shakes
- Das Racist
- Delta Spirit
- Gary Clark Jr.
- Ivan Neville's Dumpstaphunk
- Laura Marling
- Trampled by Turtles
- Mogwai
- The War On Drugs
- Ben Howard
- Grouplove
- Blind Pilot
- ALO
- The Devil Makes Three
- White Denim
- EMA
- Here We Go Magic
- K-Flay
- The Lonely Forest
- Mariachi El Bronx
- Big Freedia
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. Jr.
- The Soul Rebels
- Kvelertak
- SOJA
- Steven Bernstein's MTO Allstars Plays Sly
- Big Gigantic
- Sarah Jarosz
- Orgone
- Darondo
- Fruit Bats
- Moon Taxi