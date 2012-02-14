The Beach Boys, Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers Announced for Bonnaroo 2012

The lineup for the 2012 edition of Bonnaroo has been announced and will feature the reunited Beach Boys, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Phish, Radiohead, Alice Cooper and more.

You can see the full list of confirmed acts below.

Bonnaroo will take place June 7 to 10 at its usual location, a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee. Tickets go on sale February 18.

You can get more info on this year's show at bonnaroo.com.

2012 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival Confirmed Artists: