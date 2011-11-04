Video: Green Day Debut New Track, "Carpe Diem," Live in San Francisco

While hard at work on their ninth studio album, Green Day continue to try out new songs live at surprise shows around the country. The latest secret show took place this past Tuesday, November 1 at Mezzanine in San Francisco, and once again saw the band play a set full of new material. You can watch fan-filmed video of the band playing one of those new tracks, "Carpe Diem," below.

Green Day released a live album earlier this year titled Awesome As Fuck. Their last studio full-length was 2009 rock opera 21st Century Breakdown.