Video: Guitarist Paul Stanley Talks Kiss with The Wall Street Journal

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley recently sat down for a lengthy chat with The Wall Street Journal. Video of the entire chat is now online and can be seen below.

In the interview, Stanley talks about his longevity as a musician, the highlights of his career and the band's business decisions. He also talks about Kiss' upcoming new album, Monster, which he -- in typical band-right-before-album-release mode -- claims is the best they've ever done.

Kiss recently wrapped up the recording for Monster and are tentatively shooting for a spring/summer release.