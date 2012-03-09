Video: Guns N' Roses Guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal Challenges Hulk Hogan (To Sing)

Hulk Hogan always took on all challengers in the ring, but now he's taking on all challenges, period.

Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal recently appeared on what we hope isn't the only webisode of Challenge Hulk Hogan, challenging the wrestler to make up a song on the spot. The results aren't great, but they are comical. Watch below!

Hulk Hogan is no stranger to heavy music, by the way. Earlier this year, he revealed that he almost joined the biggest metal band on the planet.

"I used to be a session musician before I was a wrestler," Hogan told The Sun. "I played bass. I was big pals with Lars Ulrich, and he asked me if I wanted to play bass with Metallica in their early days, but it didn't work out."