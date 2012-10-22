Video: Guns N' Roses Perform Acoustic Set at Neil Young's Bridge School Benefit

This past Saturday, Guns N' Roses, Eddie Vedder, Gary Clark Jr., the Flaming Lips, Jack White and more took the stage at Neil Young's 26th annual Bridge School benefit concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Performing acoustically, Guns N' Roses played a set that predictably featured three of the four tracks on the latter half of 1988's GNR Lies album, along with new acoustic arrangements of "Sweet Child O' Mine," "Welcome to the Jungle," "Paradise City" and "Better." You can watch footage from show below.

In a rare live television interview, frontman Axl Rose is set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this coming Wednesday, October 24, to plug the band's upcoming Las Vegas residency, which is slated to run October 31 through November 24.