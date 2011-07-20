Video: Guns N' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle" Covered by 2Cellos

Luka Sulic and Stjepan Hauser, the 24-year-old Croatian duo known as 2Cellos, have just released their self-titled debut album, which features the covering U2, Dick Dale, Muse, Nirvana and Guns N' Roses, among others.

You can check out the video for 2Cellos' cover of "Welcome to the Jungle" below.

"Welcome to the Jungle" is the second single taken from 2Cellos. Of the song, Hauser says: "Covering 'Welcome To The Jungle' was a real challenge but that one we were up for! We chose this song because we thought that it could sound like a whole symphony using only our two cellos. We're really proud of it and think it rocks!"

2Cellos track listing: