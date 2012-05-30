Video: Gwar’s Oderus Urungus Commands You to Go Fur-Free

Gwar lead singer — as well as "Master of the Universe" — Oderus Urungus recently recorded a video for peta2, which is described as PETA's young adult division.

"When I'm not crushing babies and fighting dinosaurs," he said, "I'm one of the leading advocates in PETA's fight against fur."

He continued: "Apparently a lot of you humans seem to think it's cool to take animals, rip their skins off, and make marmoset banana hammocks with them. Well that's not cool!"

Watch the full video below (Warning: It's pretty graphic and probably NSFW):