Stream Tonight’s Live Interview with GWAR Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with the legendary GWAR.

The interview will take place tonight, October 30, live from the Brooklyn Bazaar in Brooklyn, NY at 7:30 p.m.

Pustulus Maximus, The Beserker Blóthar and Jizmak da Gusha of GWAR will discuss their new album, The Blood of Gods, answer audience questions, and give a short stripped-down performance.

The band will be interviewed by Brad Tolinski, former Guitar World editor-in-chief, and author of Play It Loud and Light and Shade: Conversations with Jimmy Page. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World magazine.

To find out more, visit gwar.net or backstoryevents.com.

The stream will appear below once we go live.