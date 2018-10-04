GWAR Share Official Video for "Viking Death Machine"

GWAR have unveiled the official video for their song "Viking Death Machine." The track hails from their 2017 album, The Blood of Gods. The clip, created by Makinita Silva, can be viewed above.

GWAR frontman Blothar said of the new video: "Humans, are you ready to ride the 'Viking Death Machine'? Our latest video is a faithful animated schlockumentary depicting my harrowing, blood-drenched defeat of the Load Warriors and the other denizens of Saturday morning raceway hijinks, including all of my fellow bandmates in GWAR. I am delighted to take my rightful place as the King of Cartoon Violence, and champion of the first annual Suck-It-Up-Butter Cup! Watch the video now! It'll make you shit."

GWAR will launch a co-headlining tour with Hatebreed this fall. Dubbed the "Gore, Core, Metal and More" tour, the outing begins October 17 in Buffalo, New York. this fall. Support comes from Miss May I, Ringworm and American Sharks. GWAR will then embark on their own headlining run of dates.

GWAR tour dates:

w/ Hatebreed

Oct. 6: Camden, NJ @ Rock Allegiance*

Oct. 7: Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

Oct. 9: Lawrence, KS @ Granda Theater

Oct. 10: Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

Oct. 11: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Oct. 12: Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House

Oct. 13: Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival*

Oct. 15: Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

Oct. 16: Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Oct. 18: Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

Oct. 19: Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

Oct. 20: Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

Oct. 22: Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Oct. 23: Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live

Oct. 24: Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

Oct. 25: Sauget, IL @ Pops

Oct. 26: Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Oct. 27: St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live

Oct. 28: Peoria, IL @ Monarch Music Hall

*=festival appearance

GWAR headline tour dates

Oct. 29: Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall

Oct. 30: Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Oct. 31: New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Nov. 2: North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

Nov. 3: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

Nov. 4: Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theater

Nov. 6: Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

Nov. 7: Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

Nov. 8: Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

Nov. 9: Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Nov. 10: Richmond, VA @ The National#

#=w/ Municipal Waste, High on Fire, Toxic Holocaust

GWAR tour date

Dec. 31: Norfolk, VA @ The Norva