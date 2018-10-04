GWAR Share Official Video for "Viking Death Machine"

GWAR have unveiled the official video for their song "Viking Death Machine." The track hails from their 2017 album, The Blood of Gods. The clip, created by Makinita Silva, can be viewed above.
GWAR frontman Blothar said of the new video: "Humans, are you ready to ride the 'Viking Death Machine'? Our latest video is a faithful animated schlockumentary depicting my harrowing, blood-drenched defeat of the Load Warriors and the other denizens of Saturday morning raceway hijinks, including all of my fellow bandmates in GWAR. I am delighted to take my rightful place as the King of Cartoon Violence, and champion of the first annual Suck-It-Up-Butter Cup! Watch the video now! It'll make you shit."
GWAR will launch a co-headlining tour with Hatebreed this fall. Dubbed the "Gore, Core, Metal and More" tour, the outing begins October 17 in Buffalo, New York. this fall. Support comes from Miss May I, Ringworm and American Sharks. GWAR will then embark on their own headlining run of dates.
GWAR tour dates:
w/ Hatebreed
Oct. 6: Camden, NJ @ Rock Allegiance*
Oct. 7: Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
Oct. 9: Lawrence, KS @ Granda Theater
Oct. 10: Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
Oct. 11: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Oct. 12: Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House
Oct. 13: Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival*
Oct. 15: Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
Oct. 16: Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Oct. 18: Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
Oct. 19: Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
Oct. 20: Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
Oct. 22: Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
Oct. 23: Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live
Oct. 24: Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
Oct. 25: Sauget, IL @ Pops
Oct. 26: Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
Oct. 27: St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live
Oct. 28: Peoria, IL @ Monarch Music Hall
*=festival appearance
GWAR headline tour dates
Oct. 29: Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrews Hall
Oct. 30: Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
Oct. 31: New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Nov. 2: North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
Nov. 3: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
Nov. 4: Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theater
Nov. 6: Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater
Nov. 7: Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
Nov. 8: Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
Nov. 9: Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
Nov. 10: Richmond, VA @ The National#
#=w/ Municipal Waste, High on Fire, Toxic Holocaust
GWAR tour date
Dec. 31: Norfolk, VA @ The Norva