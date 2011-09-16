Video: Iced Earth Post Making of 'Dystopia,' Part 1

On October 18, Iced Earth will unleash their new album, Dystopia. Dystopia not only marks the band's tenth studio album, but their first to feature Into Eternity vocalist Stu Block, who took over for longtime Iced Earth vocalist Matt Barlow following his recent departure.

The band will be posting videos online that chronicle the making of the album, and the first video is now up and available for your viewing pleasure below.

In case a new album wasn't enough for you, Iced Earth recently released a re-recorded version of their epic -- and we mean epic -- track, "Dante's Inferno," which clocks in at over 17 minutes. Even better, the song is a free download, and you can find out how to get it here.