Video: An Inside Look at Black Sabbath in the Studio

Black Sabbath have posted a new video, as promised yesterday on their Facebook page, that gives fans an inside look at the band at work in the recording studio.

The three-minute video shows Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Ozzy Osbourne — along with Rage Against the Machine/Audioslave drummer Brad Wilk and producer Rick Rubin — discussing and rehearsing tracks will wind up on 13, the band's much-anticipated new album. The video also shows some of the gear the guys are using, including Marshall and Laney amps.

"I want it to sound current but still have that Sabbath vibe," Osbourne says.

"It'll be today's version of what it was 40 years ago," Iommi adds.

Fans can decide for themselves when the album is released in June. Check out the video below. More updates are on the way!