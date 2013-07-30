Video: Iron Maiden Release Behind-the-Scenes Footage from Maiden England World Tour 2013

Iron Maiden have released a 10-minute behind-the-scenes sampler video from their massive Maiden England World Tour 2013.

The tour, which kicked off in Spain in late May, won't wind down till it pulls into Santiago, Chile, on October 2.

To see all the band's scheduled dates, head here.

Last week, the band landed atop Billboard.com's "Hot Tours" list of top-grossing tours, with $19 million in ticket sales from 14 performances in 13 cities. The shows were attended by 259,298 fans, including a sellout crowd of 55,531 at Friends Arena in Sweden. Also included was a sold-out show May 29 at Lisbon's Pavilhão Atlântico.

Maiden England 2013 - Donington to Stockholm from Iron Maiden on Vimeo.