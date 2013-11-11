Video: James Hetfield Performs Metallica's "Enter Sandman" with Kids from Little Kids Rock

Over the weekend, Metallica's James Hetfield performed with kids from Little Kids Rock, the nation's leading nonprofit provider of music instruction and instruments to public schools.

It just so happens that Little Kids Rock was honoring Hetfield at its annual Rockin' The Bay Benefit Saturday, November 9, at Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

Hetfield was recognized for his contributions to and support for the organization and received the inaugural "Livin' The Dream Award," which was created in honor of Josef Desimone, the late executive chef of Facebook who spearheaded the benefit for Little Kids Rock and who was a huge Metallica fan.

"I'm a firm believer in creative expression through music. It is important to have it available from a young age, which is why I support Little Kids Rock's mission to make music education accessible to children," Hetfield said.

"I've seen how music changes people's lives for the better and I am honored to have a part in helping the organization enrich young lives through the lifelong gift of music education."

Below, you can check out two fan-filmed clips from the event.

For more about Little Kids Rock, visit littlekidsrock.org.