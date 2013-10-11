Video: Jeff Beck and Brian Wilson Perform "Our Prayer" and "Danny Boy" on 'Late Night with Jimmy Fallon'

As we've reported, Jeff Beck and Brian Wilson are in the middle of an 18-date fall tour that kicked off September 27 in Hollywood, Florida, and ends October 27 in Akron, Ohio.

Last night, however, the duo — along with their entire band, which also features Beach Boys Al Jardine and David Marks — visited Late Night with Jimmy Fallon to play a medley of the Beach Boys' "Our Prayer" and the traditional tune "Danny Boy."

"He's got a truckload of hits to play, but we'll build on that and interact," Beck told USA Today in August. "Brian will kick things off, but I'll also be given enough time to establish what I'm about. In the end, we'll mix and match. It's a complete honor to be on stage with him."

"Our Prayer" and the traditional tune "Danny Boy."

REMAINING BRIAN WILSON/JEFF BECK TOUR DATES