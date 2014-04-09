Video: Jeff Loomis Demos and Discusses Schecter Hellraiser C-7 FR-S

Schecter Guitar Research has announced a new addition to its website — a monthly video feature called “Conquering RIFFtopia” featuring Jeff Loomis and Keith Merrow of Conquering Dystopia.

The videos will include lessons, guitar play-throughs and reviews of new Schecter models, plus tips and tricks from both guitarists.

The first release, which you can check out below, features Loomis, who demos and discusses the company's new Hellraiser C-7 FR-S. The guitar features a Sustainiac pickup in the neck position and an EMG 81-7 in the bridge.

Click here or watch below to see the debut of “Conquering RIFFtopia."

For more about Schecter, visit schecterguitars.com.