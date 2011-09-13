Video: Jim Carrey Does Karaoke Versions of Radiohead's "Creep," Smashing Pumpkins' "Bullet With Butterfly Wings"

Along with the most up-to-date and relevant guitar news, we here at GuitarWorld.com also enjoy bringing you the occasion rock-related "WTF" moment. (A perfect time to remind you to pick up your "OMG WTF" Guitar World T-shirt here.)

Case in point, the below videos of actor Jim Carrey covering two of the '90s most popular, angst-driven alternative rock songs -- Radiohead's "Creep" and "Bullet With Butterfly Wings" by the Smashing Pumpkins.

Perhaps the most important thing to take away from these videos is this: He might star in a Dumb and Dumber sequel.