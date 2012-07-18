Video: Jimmy Herring to Host Two-Day Instructional/Concert Series in August

Guitarist Jimmy Herring will conduct a two-day educational and concert series, "The Jimmy Herring Sessions: Return to the Roots," at The Miraverse at Manifold Recording in Pittsboro, North Carolina.

The sessions, which take place August 17 and 18, will be limited to 12 participants each day.

The sessions will include studio demonstrations at Miraverse and a masterclass series with Herring, who will spend time with the students. Also, participants will get to perform with The Jimmy Herring Band.

There also will be a display of vintage guitars, plus discussions on gear, during which participants can converse and discuss with Herring, Jeff Sipe, Neal Fountain and Matt Slocum. A gourmet dinner will follow, after which The Jimmy Herring Band will perform in front of a limited audience.

Participants also will get to hear Herring's new album, Subject to Change Without Notice, with Herring.

Herring, now the lead guitarist for Widespread Panic, has toured the Allman Brothers Band, The Dead and the Derek Trucks Band.

Pricing: An all-day pass that includes the studio tour, masterclasses, jamming with The Jimmy Herring Band, gear talk, vintage guitar show and concert: $1,350/All Day; $1,950/2 Days (11 a.m. to midnight)

Concert performance and dinner: $300/1 Evening; $500/2 Evenings (7 p.m. to midnight)

For reservations, contact Michael Tiemann at jh-session2012@miraverse.com.

For more information, click here.

The Jimmy Herring Sessions from Abstract Logix on Vimeo.