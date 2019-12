Last night at Madison Square Garden in New York, Joan Jett joined Foo Fighters on stage for a rendition of Jett's classic track, "Bad Reputation." You can check out video of the performance below.

"Bad Reputation" comes from Jett's debut solo album of the same name, which was released in 1980.

Foo Fighters are still on tour in support of their latest studio album, Wasting Light, which was released earlier this year.