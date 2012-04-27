Video: Joe Walsh Performs New Single, "Analog Man," Live at the Troubadour

Guitar legend — and current Guitar World cover star — Joe Walsh has just posted a video featuring a live performance of his new single, "Analog Man," from the Troubadour in West Hollywood, California. Check it out below.

"Analog Man" is the title track from Walsh's upcoming new album, which is his 12th solo album and his first in two decades, his last being 1992's Songs for a Dying Planet.

Analog Man is Walsh's first solo album in 20 years.

Analog Man is out June 5.