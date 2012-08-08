Video: Johnny Depp Joins Aerosmith on "Train Kept A-Rollin'" at Hollywood Bowl

Actor Johnny Depp, who recently performed with The Black Keys at the MTV Movie Awards and with Marilyn Manson at the Revolver Golden Gods Awards, joined Aerosmith on stage at the Hollywood Bowl this past Monday night.

Depp joined the band for "Train Kept a-Rollin,'" their famous cover of The Yardbirds' famous cover of the 1950s Johnny Burnette tune.

Steven Tyler told the crowd that the band needed a little help for the next song. Then he turned around and asked, "Johnny Depp, are you in the house?”

This isn't the first time Depp has jammed with the band; they performed together at the after-party for the Dark Shadows premiere.