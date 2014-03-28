Video: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Releases Electronic Press Kit for New Album, 'Goin' Home'

Kenny Wayne Shepherd has release the electronic press kit (also known as a video) in advance of his new studio album, Goin' Home, which will be released May 20 via Concord Records.

You can check it out below.

"This is a homecoming in more ways than one," Shepherd says of the album, which will mark the studio debut of the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band. "I felt like I was retracing my steps and reliving all the good times that I've had in my life because of this music. And hopefully, that amount of happiness comes through on the album."

The album, which was recorded in 11 days in his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana, finds Shepherd revisiting a dozen of the vintage classics by B.B. King, Albert King, Freddie King, Muddy Waters and more.

The new disc features guest appearances by guitarists Joe Walsh, Warren Haynes, Keb' Mo' and Robert Randolph, plus Ringo Starr, Kim Wilson of the Fabulous Thunderbirds, the Rebirth Brass Band and one of Shepherd's musical mentors, Pastor Brady Blade Sr.

Shepherd's band features singer Noah Hunt, ex-Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble drummer Chris Layton, former Firm bassist Tony Franklin and keyboardist Riley Osbourn.

For more info, and to pre-order the album, visit kennywayneshepherd.net.

Below, you can watch the new video, hear a full stream of Shepherd's cover of "Palace of the King" from the new album and check out the album's complete track list.

Track Listing: