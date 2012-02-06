Video: Kirk Hammett Joins Exodus on Stage at Bonded By Baloff

To mark the 10th anniversary of the passing of legendary metal vocalist Paul Baloff, Exodus and a bunch of their thrashiest friends -- Heathen, Possessed and Forbidden, to name a few -- held a concert in his honor, aptly titled Bonded By Baloff.

Among the surprised guests was none other than Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, who joined the band for a rendition of "Whipping Queen," a song he co-wrote with the band for their 1982 demo. You can check out some fan-filmed footage below.

Also joining the band for the song was original Exodus bassist Jeff Andrews.