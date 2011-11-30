Video: Korn Perform "Narcissistic Cannibal" Live in New York City

Korn have just posted footage from their recent show at New York City's Roseland Ballroom on their Facebook page. You can check out the live video of the band performing a new song, "Narcissistic Cannibal," below.

"Narcissistic Cannibal" is taken from the band's upcoming new studio album, The Path of Totality, which is out next Tuesday, December 6, via Roadrunner Records.

The album sees the band collaborating with a myriad of electronic music producers to create a unique hybrid of Korn's siganture sound and dubstep.