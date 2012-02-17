Video: Learn the "Secrets" of Napalm Death

In anticipation of the release their fourteenth studio album, Utilitarian, grindcore legends Napalm Death have posted the following video featuring Mark "Barney" Greenway dishing the dirt on some band secrets. Check it out below.

Utilitarian is set for release on February 27 via Century Media.

The band have been vocal supporters of the highly polarizing Occupy movement, and have gone so far as to add an "Occupy Napalm" tab to their Facebook page. Head here to check out the band's assortment of Occupy-themed stencils and screensavers.