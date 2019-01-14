Watch Led Zeppelin Play One of Their First Concerts in 1969

Ever want to know what an early Led Zeppelin concert experience was like? We've got you covered.

Here, you can check out some vintage, high-quality video from a March 17, 1969, Led Zeppelin TV appearance.

In the U.S., Led Zeppelin’s self-titled debut album was only three months old—and it wouldn't be released in the U.K. for another two weeks.

The band—Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham—was on a tour of the U.K. and Scandinavia when it visited TV-Byen studios in Gladsaxe, Denmark, to play four tracks from the new album. You can check out one of these, their blistering performance of "Communication Breakdown," above.

Page is playing his 1959 Fender Telecaster, a gift from Jeff Beck and a holdover from Page’s Yardbirds days. Page fans are in luck, because there's lots of close-up camera work during his guitar solos, including his enjoyable “Communication Breakdown” Tele-shred workout. Enjoy!