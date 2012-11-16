Video: Led Zeppelin Post "Black Dog" Clip from 'Celebration Day'

With the physical release of Celebration Day less than a week away, Led Zeppelin have posted a live performance clip of "Black Dog" from the film online. Watch below!

Celebration Day was filmed in December 2007 at the band's storied reunion show at London's 02 Arena. Ever since the DVD's release was announced, the band have had to field the usual barrage of reunion questions. Jimmy Page recently told BBC's Jools Holland that he had been hopeful that the band might convene again after the show, but that "it doesn't look very likely."

Page has stated, however, that next year will see some new projects from the Zeppelin camp, likely in the form of remastered versions of the band's back catalog.

"There are different versions of tracks that we have that can be added to the album," he said, "so there will be box sets of material that will come out starting next year. There will be one box set per album with extra music that will surface."

Celebration Day will be released on CD, DVD and Blu-Ray on November 19. Pre-order it here.