Video: Led Zeppelin Post "Good Times Bad Times" Teaser for Upcoming Announcement

Along with the number two, Led Zeppelin have just posted a clip teasing the band's upcoming announcement — almost certainly the release of a live CD/DVD of their 2007 reunion show at London's 02 Arena.

Check out the video, which features a few glorious seconds of "Good Times Bad Times" (played in D), below.

As we reported yesterday, Zeppelin's Facebook page became suddenly active last Friday, with someone first posting the simple greeting of "Hello" followed by a countdown that began Saturday.

Lending credence to the theory that the announcement is in fact the 02 CD/DVD release is Jimmy Page's manager, Peter Mensch, who Tweeted, "It's almost here. I've seen it and heard it. almost 5 years to the day." This following a more obvious quote from July, which read, "Today, [producer/engineer Alan] Moulder continues with his stellar mixing of the O2 show. it's been 5 years coming and it's almost here."

An announcement is expected on Thursday.