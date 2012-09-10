Led Zeppelin Counting Down to Live O2 Arena DVD Release?

It started Friday, when someone over at Led Zeppelin's official Facebook page posted the word "Hello," immediately prompting rampant speculation that Led Zeppelin were being friendly.

The next day, the word "FIVE" appeared, which prompted rumors of five upcoming Led Zeppelin shows, a five-disc box set or even a new studio album (Led Zeppelin V, anyone?).

Yesterday, the word "FOUR" appeared, followed by "THREE" around 11 a.m. EST today. All of this simply confirms that the band are counting down to something big-ish.

Most likely, the big news is that the band's 2007's show at London's O2 Arena will be finally released as a CD/DVD.

The strongest indication that a live CD/DVD of the 2007 show is in the works comes from Page's manager, Peter Mensch, who tweeted this on Saturday: "It's almost here. I've seen it and heard it. almost 5 years to the day." Mensch was more direct in a post in July: "Today, [producer/engineer Alan] Moulder continues with his stellar mixing of the O2 show. it's been 5 years coming and it's almost here."

London's The Guardian says the reveal will take place Thursday, September 13.

Led Zeppelin have been pretty inactive since 2009, when talk of a tour was scrapped and Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones abandoned their plan to replace Robert Plant. Plant, after all, has been busy with other collaborators lately, working with Alison Krauss, Band of Joy and the Sensational Space Shifters.

We await more news and rumors when "TWO" appears.