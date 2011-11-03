Video: Mastodon Discuss Their Love of Rush

In a new video interview with Roadrunner UK, Mastodon's Troy Sanders and Brann Dailor sit down to discuss their love of Canadian prog-rockers Rush. You can check out the video below.

Mastodon released their latest album, The Hunter, back in September. The album moved almost 40,000 copies in its first week to land at No. 10 on the Billboard charts.

Mastodon must be thrilled with the recent news that Rush frontman Geddy Lee has said that the band's new album, Clockwork Angels, will be ready for an early 2012 release.